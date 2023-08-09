DUNCAN ROBERT LAW, 45, of Penylan Road, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin on January 28.

He must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL WILLIAMS, aged 35, of Foundry Road, Pontymister, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Lower Brook Street, Abercarn on January 11.

He was fined £376 and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

KEVIN CARTER, 43, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Winchester Close on January 20.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DEBORAH PASSALACQUA, 58, of Machine Meadow, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was fined £120 after she admitted assault by beating in Trevethin on February 10.

She must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GERAINT HOOD, 29, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Gwerthonor Place, Gilfach on July 23, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CLAIRE ARNOLD, 41, of Heol Cae Bach, Caerphilly was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window on February 22.

She must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DONNA HITCHINGS, 45, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot was banned from driving for nine months after she admitted driving while disqualified on the A4810 at Magor on February 8.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NICHOLAS BRADBEER, 30, Broad Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of his duty on March 25.