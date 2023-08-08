The 'girl' Mark Appleby, 53, thought he was speaking and sending images to a young girl was actually an undercover police officer.

Appleby was found guilty after trial of engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to look at sexual activity and attempting to facilitate or commission a child sex offence.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, August 1, in relation to the offences committed in November of last year.

Vile Mark Appleby caught (Image: Gwent Police)

Detective Constable Chloe Collins, the officer in the case, said Appleby’s actions and those like it have devastating consequences.

“This sentence shows the severity of this defendant’s actions, even though they were committed online,” said DC Collins.

“Digitally-committed offences, like these, can have a devastating impact and perpetuates a demand for placing vulnerable people, such as young children, at risk of sexual violence or exploitation.

“This result was possible thanks to the hard work of our online investigation team, who work tirelessly every day to catch would-be criminals who make the web an unsafe place to be.”

Appleby received a sentence of three years and six months in prison and will remain on the sexual offenders register indefinitely.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for a period of eight years.