The pictures, sent in by Nicola Gapper, show the concert hall now simply a pile of rocks, with the leisure centre now the only part of the structure remaining standing.

Much of the tiled roof of the octagonal leisure centre has been removed and so it seems likely that this will not remain standing for long.

Bands and acts such as David Bowie, the Smiths and Motorhead once graced the Newport Centre. These days, the only sounds you can hear are diesel engines and falling rubble.

The centre closed on March 27 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

Picture: Nicola Gapper (Image: Nicola Gapper)

A fenced area has been put up between Newport Centre and the Kingsway shopping centre car park.

A small area has been kept open to the public for pedestrian access past the site.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.