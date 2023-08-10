The buses will cover these new routes four times a day in each direction. From Newport Railway Station the travel time to Gatwick Airport is four hours, while to Heathrow Airport is two hours and forty minutes.

The new routes will be covered by Newport Transport, with more services due to launch later this year.

“This summer is the perfect time to be launching our network to more Welsh cities than ever before, and we’re delighted to expanding our offering to offer frequent, affordable airport transfer options for our passengers,” said Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus in the UK.

He added: “We believe travel is for everyone, and our mission is to grow to become the largest coach network in the country in the next five years. From supporting tourism into the UK, staycations and day trips, or affordable options to major airports, we’re aiming to be the number one choice for passengers.”

Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Transport said: “We’re very proud of our heritage and we’re delighted to be flying the flag for Wales as part of the FlixBus network.”

The additional routes mean the FlixBus network now serves over 60 destinations across the UK.

FlixBus have also revealed a specially designed coach for Wales to celebrate these new routes launching between Welsh cities, Bristol, London and London Airports.

The eye-catching vehicle, which will be among its usual green fleet, has been decorated with the Welsh flag, as well as iconic symbols of Wales, including Yr Wyddfa and Castell Coch.

The vehicle will be seen on new routes between Swansea, Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport and Port Talbot, with tickets starting from just £2.99.

Tickets on the new routes can be purchased on the FlixBus website or app.