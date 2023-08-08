It follows the untimely and very sad death of Labour councillor Jim Sadler. My thoughts are with his family at this time.

I was reassured to be notified that Caerphilly County Borough Council are sending out replacement ‘pink’ polling cards to rectify any confusion in instances where polling cards bearing the wrong date had previously been issued.

* Islwyn Indoor Bowls Club, based in Pontllanfraith, is an important community asset.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is looking for an individual or organisation to manage the social club and restaurant.

If anybody believes that they or someone they know has the requisite skills to fulfil this important function then I would urge them to make an expression of interest. The closing date is September 4, 2023. Viewings strictly by appointment to arrange a viewing can be made with Nicola Evans on telephone number 01433 863333 or by e-mail at evansn3@caerphilly.gov.uk or alternatively Lesley Thomas on telephone number 01443 864094 or by e-mail at thomal17@caerphilly.gov.uk .

* There is understandable anxiety about the potential future of the Wilko store in Blackwood following news that the high street retailer has called in the administrators.

Andy Prendegast, national secretary of the GMB trade union, was spot on when he stated: “Wilko’s staff deserve assurances that their jobs are safe.”

I will monitor developments closely but it is another worrying sign for the health of the British high street.

I continue to believe that for prosperous communities we need commerce conducted in bricks and mortar premises at the heart of our communities.

* As I write this South Wales Argus column I wanted to pass comment on a story which recently aroused interest.

Namely, the the report by the Public Interest News Foundation which surprisingly concluded that Newport was a so-called news desert.

Not only is the South Wales Argus synonymous with high quality coverage of Gwent’s only city but its patch extends far wider.

I know how highly regarded the Argus is by readers throughout Islwyn communities including Blackwood and Risca.

Many residents read the Argus’ journalism via its website or even subscribe to read the South Wales Argus digitally.

I know that Argus editor Gavin Thompson and the team will continue to offer a first rate public service for the people of Islwyn.