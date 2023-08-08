Andrew Powell, 44, from Rhondda Cynon Taff and James Biggs, 35, from Cardiff appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, July 20, where they pleaded guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods.

They received a collective two and a half years in prison.

Powell also plead guilty to going equipped for theft after a kit to steal vehicles was discovered.

Biggs received a sentence of one year, while Powell received a sentence of 18 months in prison.

Detective Constable Alistair Frame, the officer in the case, said the offences could have a lasting impact.

“We’re welcome the sentences imposed on Powell and Biggs who stole from others in our community,” said DC Frame.

“Their arrest triggers a police pursuit throughout Gwent and across police borders into South Wales.

"Theft of people’s personal belongings has a lasting impact on victims of crime and I hope the sentence provides some closure for the victims and demonstrates that we will continue to pursue those involved in such organised criminality and seek justice.”