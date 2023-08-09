The weapons were discovered in grassland near Chadwick Close in the Malpas area of the city on Monday, August 7.

Thankfully, the children informed their parents straight away and the police were called.

Locals have spoken of their shock, but also their relief that no-one was hurt.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a call from a member of the public after a samurai sword and a machete were found in grassland near Chadwick Close, Newport, on Monday.

"Officers have collected and seized the two items."

Help Gwent Police investigate Malpas machete and samurai sword

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log 542 07/08/23," a spokesperson said.