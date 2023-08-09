A GROUP of children in Newport stumbled across a machete and a samurai sword while playing near their homes.
The weapons were discovered in grassland near Chadwick Close in the Malpas area of the city on Monday, August 7.
Thankfully, the children informed their parents straight away and the police were called.
Locals have spoken of their shock, but also their relief that no-one was hurt.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a call from a member of the public after a samurai sword and a machete were found in grassland near Chadwick Close, Newport, on Monday.
"Officers have collected and seized the two items."
Help Gwent Police investigate Malpas machete and samurai sword
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log 542 07/08/23," a spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here