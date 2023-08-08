Neil Norman, from Crosskeys, breached conditions issued by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 22.

Neil Norman, from Crosskeys, breached bail conditions issued by Cardiff Magistrates Court (Image: Gwent Police)

On the current situation, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to locate Neil Norman, aged 42, from Crosskeys, Caerphilly.

"He breached his bail conditions, issued by Cardiff Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 22, after being charged with burglary.

"If you can help, call us on 101 or DM us, quoting 2300247892.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."