THERE were dramatic scenes on the M4 when a vehicle caught fire.
A vehicle caught fire between J30 Cardiff Gate and J29 Castleton at around 3.30pm.
Photos show a smoke cloud in the hard shoulder and fire officers stood round getting the blaze under control.
Two lanes were shut during the incident, with traffic queueing.
📢Update 16:27📢— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) August 8, 2023
All lanes now open.
https://t.co/sTDMXFdmky
At just before 4.30pm Traffic Wales announced all lanes were back open.
Google traffic tracker shows some residual congestion in the area, however the incident seems to be under control.
