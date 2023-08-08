A vehicle caught fire between J30 Cardiff Gate and J29 Castleton at around 3.30pm.

Photos show a smoke cloud in the hard shoulder and fire officers stood round getting the blaze under control.

Vehicle on fire on the M4 (Image: Traffic Wales)

Two lanes were shut during the incident, with traffic queueing.

All lanes now open.

At just before 4.30pm Traffic Wales announced all lanes were back open.

Affected area - red box (Image: Google Maps)

Google traffic tracker shows some residual congestion in the area, however the incident seems to be under control.