Caiden Davies was last seen on August 5 in the Pontnewynydd area.

Officers are now concerned for his welfare.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “Caiden Davies, 12, was last seen on Saturday, August 5, in the Pontnewynydd area.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Caiden Davies (Image: Gwent Police)

“We’re appealing for information to find Caiden who has now been reported missing.

“Caiden was last seen leaving an address in Pontypool around 11.30am on Saturday and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is believed to be wearing black joggers, black trainers and a black puffer coat.

“Caiden is described as of slight build with mousey coloured hair and around 5’ tall and has known links to Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300261211.

“Caiden is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”