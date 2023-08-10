Andrew Allan, 40, and Sarah Allan, 36, formerly of Tredegar are accused of possession of indecent images of children.

The pair, now both of Waterloo Place, Machen, Caerphilly appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.

Andrew Allan pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on April 15, 2024.

Sarah Allan did not enter a plea and is set to appear at a further hearing later this year.

The defendants were granted bail.