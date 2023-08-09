If you can give a Hope dog a second chance at a loving home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Holly is certainly one for the pointer fans! This beautiful girl enjoys meeting new people, even more so when a tasty treat is on hand.

Holly enjoys getting her nose to the ground and will check out every inch of space to see who has been there before.

She is quite an agile girl so a secure garden is a must.

Holly gets on very well with other dogs and would happily live with one or multiple dogs in her new home. She may need help with learning to be left alone, and with toilet training initially, but this can be built up over time.

Holly could live with children eight years and over. She cannot live with cats.

Bugle is a lively lad with a big personality to match his size.

At around a year and half old, Bugle is still very puppylike, but he doesn't always understand he's not puppy size anymore. As he is still young, he will need some help with his basic manners but is already house trained in his kennel.

Bugle has good potential to make doggy friends and can walk nicely alongside other dogs.

He would like to be the only dog in the home but have chances to socialise out and about.

Bugle is looking for a home where any children are 16+ and confident around large dogs. He cannot live with cats or small furries.

Kipling is a young collie and a very clever lad who is looking for committed owners to continue his training.

Kipling is looking for an adult-only home where owners have experience with the collie breed.

He can be worried in certain situations, so owners need to be patient with him.

He's an athletic boy so an active home life would suit him well, and he also can be quite bouncy so he must have access to a secure garden with 6ft fencing surrounding it.

Kipling is toilet training and can be left for short periods during the day.

At seven years old, Maude is a lovely lady who loves pottering on her walks, tasty treats, and playtime.

She can be a little shy at times, and is looking for a home without children.

Ideally, owners would be around while she settles in but could slowly build up the time that she can be left alone.

We have introduced Maude to a few dogs, and she appears to be calm around them but doesn’t particularly want to interact.

She does have the potential to live with a very calm dog, but she would be suited to an only dog household with calmer friends on walks.

After arriving with us as a stray, Eskel has settled in well. He is two and is full of life and would love owners who are willing to help him with his training.

He appears to have some basic training and is always happy to sit for a treat.

Eskel loves his walks and a home full of new adventures would be perfect for him.

He would prefer to be the only dog at home and is looking for owners who are around during the day while he settles in.

He would need a home where any children are aged 14 and over.