Her family were told she would have to have her right leg amputated.

The condition also meant Maisey, from Bargoed, had 13 toes and club foot on her left side.

At just 17 months old, a six-hour operation removed the extra toes and treated the club foot, with Maisey staying in hospital for five days.

Her amputation was completed in February 2019, which included a three-week stay at Noah’s Ark Children's Hospital, and the following July she got her first prosthetic leg - decorated with Peppa Pig characters. Within 24 hours of being fitted for her new leg, she was taking her first steps with mum Vicky Vaughan.

Maisey was born with tibial hemimelia and club foot. Picture: Victoria Vaughan (Image: Victoria Vaughan)

Over the last four years, Maisey has had constant physiotherapy at the Action for Children’s Centre in Caerphilly, which have helped to build her confidence with moving independently.

May 2022 marked the start of another chapter for Maisey, with the arrival of her first running blade, which would finally allow her to run and play like all other children her age. This was even designed specifically for Maisey, out of an old onesie covered with all her favourite characters from Frozen.

Now, Maisey is thriving in life and making the most of every moment.

Mum Vicky said: “It’s been over four years since Maisey began her new chapter and it’s the best decision I could have ever made to give Maisey a better chance at life.

"She’ll give almost anything a go and will always give 110 per cent.

Maisey and her mum Victoria (Image: Victoria Vaughan)

"She’s definitely faced some battles in her little life, but she is truly inspirational and everyone who meets her just falls in love with her.”

Maisey’s aunt Arian Vaughan added: “You would never even know that Maisey wears a prosthetic.

"She loves running around like any other child and gives everything 110 per cent.

"She is very competitive and loves to wear her running blade as she is a keen athlete.

"She often wears her running blade to go faster on her scooter! There's no stopping her and we’re all so proud of her!"

Maisey now has a range of prosthetic legs to help her move around independently. Picture: Victoria Vaughan (Image: Victoria Vaughan)

Maisey and her family have been keen to help the hospital that gave her the best chance possible at life. This includes fundraising for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity.

Earlier this month, Maisey and her aunt organised a fundraiser party and raised £663 for Noah’s Ark.

Miss Vaughan said: “Clare Carpenter [paediatric orthopaedic consultant] and her team have been amazing with Maisey since she was born so on behalf of Maisey and our whole family, we just wanted to say thank you."