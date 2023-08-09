A letter, seen by Cwmbran Life, has been delivered to people living in Tyn y Coed from an assistant location manager.

The letter says: "I work as part of the locations team for a new show called Generation Z that is due to start filming in south Wales from last August- November.

"The show is an ambitious six-part horror/ comedy for Channel 4 set in the fictional town of Danbury.

"We are keen to discuss the possibility of using your property/ premises within the production.

"Naturally, there would be a location fee for the privilege.

"At this stage I would like to visit, introduce myself and explain a little more about the project and take photographs of the property to show my director and designer.

"If this is something you would consider, please contact me via email or mobile at the bottom of this letter."

In a press release announcing the series was commissioned it was described as: "A brand new six-part series written and directed by Ben Wheatley, Generation Z sees rapacious baby boomers and disaffected teenagers at each other’s throats…this time quite literally."

It wouldn't be the first time TV cameras have been in the area for filming.

In 2019, the cast and crew of Netflix's Sex Education took over the former Fairwater House pub for a day of filming.

Ncuti Gatwa was one of the actors on the set and has now taken on the tile role in Doctor Who.