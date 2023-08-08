The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

The first three celebrities were revealed on The One Show during Friday evening (August 4) as Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington, former newsreader Angela Rippon, stage and screen star Layton Williams.

The announcements have continued to dominate headlines since, with Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda being the latest stars added to the cast today (August 8).

But who are the celebrities taking part so far as they get ready to glide around the dance floor to a sensual Rumba or a toe-tapping Jive?

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities revealed for 2023 so far – who are they?





Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola all return for 2023.

Meanwhile, the famous judges will be back behind their scoring panels one more as controversial Craig Revel Horwood, Let’s Dance Germany judge Motsi Mabuse, NTA Award winning judge Anton Du Beke return, along with The Queen of Latin Shirley Ballas as head judge.

Will Amy Dowden be on Strictly Come Dancing this year after cancer diagnosis?





Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden recently confirmed she won’t be partnered up with a celebrity this year due to receiving treatment after an additional cancer diagnosis since initially being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, reports Radio Times.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with cancer charity CoppaFeel on July 21, Amy explained: "This year it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible."

In a statement to Radio Times, Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We will continue to support Amy whilst she receives her treatment, and will work closely with her to ensure she can be involved in the upcoming series.

"Everyone in the Strictly Come Dancing family is continuing to send all our love and well wishes to Amy."

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course and eager viewers should keep an eye out on TV programmes and radio shows to be the first to hear the news.