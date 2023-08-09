A BOY who went missing for three days prompting a desperate appeal for his safe return has been found.
Gwent Police have confirmed that Caiden Davies from Pontypool has been located following a search for him.
On Twitter, the force wrote: “Caiden Davies, 12, who had been reported as missing has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
The police had appealed to the public for help after he was last seen on Saturday, August 5 in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool.
