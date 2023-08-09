The crash took place on Somerton Road at around 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 8.

Officers attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

The two-way crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the police.

The crash caused diversions to be in place and Newport buses were diverted around Aberthaw road inbound and outbound.