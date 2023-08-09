The Prince and Princess of Wales will use the occasion to “look forward”, a source said. In contrast, King Charles III will mark the anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland where his mother died aged 96.

Final plans are still being made over how their address will be delivered, whether in person or via their social media to millions of fans.

A royal source told the Mirror: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales are to lead the nation’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th. They are to reflect on « the Queen’s long reign, and life » and use this opportunity to « look forward », @MirrorRoyal confirms. pic.twitter.com/ZWcUKkpekl — Louis (@LouisStevenson9) August 9, 2023

Palace officials said Charles, 74, will spend the anniversary “quietly and privately, just as the late Queen did to mark her own father’s passing”.

She stayed at Sandringham in Norfolk until after the ­anniversary of George VI’s death, on February 6, following the Christmas break.

Members of the Royal Family may attend public engagements around the late Queen’s anniversary. But Palace sources said there were “no plans” for any public event or private family gathering attended by all of them.

Prince Harry and Meghan were last week denied an invite to Balmoral, as relations between him and his dad worsen, according to the Express.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/bLW90pbPAG — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2022

The King, who this month began his summer in Scotland, will receive family members to Balmoral shortly.

The monarch also welcomes serving PMs and Rishi Sunak will stay at the estate with his family.

The King is expected to travel to France soon for a state visit that was postponed due to riots. Charles and Camilla may visit Kenya in the autumn.