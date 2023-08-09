The crash happened at 11.30pm last night, Tuesday, August 8, on the B4251 at Brynawel.

The crash involved one motorbike.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused the B4251 near Lonsdale Vehicle Sales to be closed in both directions.

The road has now re-opened.

Gwent Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you witnessed the collision, were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that could help please call us on 101, quoting 2300265088, or you can DM us.”