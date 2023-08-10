Ethan Hall, 28, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport was caught riding a Sur-Ron electric bike dangerously at between 40mph and 50mph on Canal Path near Brickyard Lane.

Hall tried to flee from the scene by pushing the e-bike at the police constable leading to the officer and the bike falling into the canal.

A victim impact statement was read out to Cardiff Crown Court which said: “Mr Hall pushed an electric bike at me, accelerated at me and I fell in the canal.

“He showed no empathy or remorse, a complete lack of respect.”

The constable suffered cuts and bruises, especially to his leg and attended Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC called the case “unusual” and said Hall’s actions were “reckless”.

The court heard that Hall is “an anxious person who cares for his brother and partner’s child”.

Hall pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

They were driving without a licence, driving without insurance and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Hall also possessed a quantity to cannabis.

The recorder jailed Hall to six months, with a concurrent term of four months, but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered by the court to pay £250 for driving without insurance, £150 for driving without a licence and to pay £250 compensation to the officer.

The defendant will also have to pay a £187 victim surcharge to the court.

He was warned he will be jailed for 14 days if he fails to hand over the money.

Hall was banned from driving for two years and will also have to resit his driving test.