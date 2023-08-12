We look at their cases.

Joel Gillard

Paedophile Joel Gillard “bullied” young girls between the ages of nine and 14 into performing sex acts on themselves for him, which he filmed.

The 30-year-old from Ebbw Vale used social media platforms like Instagram to abuse six schoolgirls from across the UK.

He groomed his victims when he was drinking heavily and taking cocaine while he was living in a van on the side of a mountain.

Gillard was handed an extended prison sentence of nine years and eight months.

The defendant admitted a catalogue of offences, which included causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Joshua Lovering

Joshua Lovering, 20, from Cwmbran brandished a knife during a terrifying sex attack on a woman in a hotel.

He was branded a “danger” to females after he pleaded guilty to assault by penetration, sexual assault and threatening a person with a knife in a private place in relation to two victims.

Lovering was locked up for 16 years.

Brandon Seymour

A paedophile branded as “sick and twisted” was jailed for 15 years after he groomed three young children.

Brandon Seymour, 27, from Ebbw Vale, sexually abused two boys and a girl between 2019 and 2021.

He was told by the mothers of his victims that he has devastated their lives.

Seymour admitted five counts of the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, two of causing or inciting child a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one of possession of indecent images of children.

Jonathan Swift

Convicted paedophile Jonathan Swift grabbed a 16-year-old girl on the street and sexually assaulted her in a park.

The 34-year-old from Newport groped his victim in Caerphilly after he’d been drinking over Easter, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was handed an extended prison sentence of 14 years after he admitted assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Swift had had been jailed for 10 years in July 2014 for having sex with a 13-year-old girl in an alley after meeting her on a bus.

The defendant was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child in the Malpas area of Newport but cleared of rape following a trial.

Mark Holmes

Convicted rapist Mark Holmes put his hand over a woman's mouth as he sexually assaulted her in her own home.

The 38-year-old from Newport further “humiliated” her by verbally abusing her during her terrifying ordeal.

Holmes was found guilty of two counts of assault by penetration by a jury following a trial in May.

The offences were committed in the summer of 2021.

His previous rape conviction was in 2002 when he was a 17-year-old boy.

Holmes was jailed for eight years and six months and will have to serve two-thirds of that sentence before being released on licence.

Frantisek Mirga

Frantisek Mirga left his young victim "depressed, torn and broken" after sexually abusing her at her family home.

The 39-year-old from Newport was jailed for 10 years.

Mirga, originally from the Czech Republic, was convicted of sexual activity with a 15-year-old child.