Hundreds of the illicit e-cigarettes were seized following a joint operation by Torfaen council’s trading standards team and Gwent Police.

The shops were visited on Thursday, August 3 by police cadets aged 14 to 17 who attempted to buy vapes.

Two of the shops were found to be selling illegal vapes leading to a search of both premises where trading standards officers seized more than 1,000 illegal vapes.

A vehicle connected to one of the shops was also seized.

A second search was carried out at one of the premises on Sunday, August, 6 when over 100 additional illegal vapes were seized.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Over the last few years there appears to be a trend of more young people experimenting with vapes as they consider them to be less dangerous to their health than cigarettes.

“However, illegal vapes have been found to contain a range of harmful chemicals which is why they can be extremely dangerous.

“I would like to thank our trading standards officers and Gwent Police for their efforts in identifying illegal trading practices and taking action against those who flout the law, putting consumers at risk.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about shops selling vapes illegally to contact the council’s trading standards team.”

Investigations are ongoing into the businesses that sold vapes to the children under the age of 18 and those found selling illegal vapes.

The sale of vapes containing nicotine to minors, carries a fine upon conviction of up to £2,500 for each offence, and anyone convicted of selling illegal vapes can face a fine and be sentenced to a maximum of two years’ imprisonment.

The trading standards team can be contacted by email at: trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk or by phone on 01495 762200.

Any information supplied to the trading standards is treated in confidence.