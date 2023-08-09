Gwent Police received a report of people trying to access a property in Christchurch Road, Newport at around 1.45am on Friday, August 4.

Officers attended the scene alongside the dog section.

No damage had been caused to the property and no one had broken in, according to the police.

Police dog PD Ripley (Image: Gwent Police)

Three people ran from the scene and PD Ripley leaped into action and tracked down one of the boys.

The force spoke to four teenage boys who were nearby, and their enquiries are ongoing.