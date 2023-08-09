A POLICE DOG leapt into action catching an offender after several people fled the scene of a Newport attempted break in.
Gwent Police received a report of people trying to access a property in Christchurch Road, Newport at around 1.45am on Friday, August 4.
Officers attended the scene alongside the dog section.
No damage had been caused to the property and no one had broken in, according to the police.
Three people ran from the scene and PD Ripley leaped into action and tracked down one of the boys.
The force spoke to four teenage boys who were nearby, and their enquiries are ongoing.
