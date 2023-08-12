Frances Dawes died at the age of 82 at Caerleon House Nursing Home in Newport on November 16, 2021, and her family came to clean out her room that weekend.

Youngest son Bob Dawes said his mother "had a habit" of hiding money in books, and, sure enough, one contained a receipt showing she had given staff £260 for safekeeping in August 2020.

Bob Dawes and mother, Frances. (Image: Bob Dawes)

Current owners Caerleon House Care Ltd, who took over the home on November 4, 2020, are aware of Mr Dawes' attempts to resolve the issue of his mother's missing cash.

Home manager Shirley Ruane sent a letter to Mr Dawes on July 13, 2022, reading: "I truly understand how you are feeling.

"I have taken over the management of the home and we have ensured completely transparent safe storage for all our residents' valuables.

"I have spoken to the new ownership regarding this, and a full investigation had taken place, but due to the change over from the previous owners no evidence could be found."

Receipt from August 3, 2020. (Image: Bob Dawes)

The letter spoke about the "unfillable gap" that Mrs Dawes left at the Newport home and directed Mr Dawes to contact Quantuma Advisory Services, who acted as the home's administrators between August 2019 and November 2020, about his mother's money.

Following the home's sale, administrator Chris Newell said they had “successfully turned the business around” and “brought peace of mind to the residents, their families and staff during an otherwise uncertain time”.

Care home staff were able to give Mr Dawes an envelope that contained a further £50 of his late mother’s money, handed over for safekeeping less than three weeks after the home received the £260.

Inside the envelope, her son was greeted with £36 change and a receipt showing that £14 had been spent on confectionery at Morrisons supermarket five days after the cash had been transferred to the office safe.

“No tubs of sweets were received by any of my family,” Mr Dawes, aged 57, from Newport, said, noting the money was spent too early for his mother’s usual Christmas presents.

“I think I failed my mum. I handled her funeral, did it all myself, but I’ve let her down,” he added.

Quantuma, the firm that ran the home when his mother handed in the £260 and £50 for safekeeping, was given these details by the Argus.

A company spokesperson replied: “I am afraid we will be unable to respond to your questions.”