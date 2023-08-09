Crowds of peopls filled John Frost Square as the Kingsway Centre, the Newport Museum and Art Gallery, as well as other shops and cafes in the area, were evacuated after reports of a fire.

Firefighters were seen rushing to Newport Museum, as well as the Principality Building Society and the Kingsway Centre itself.

However, a short time later the crowds of onlookers were allowed to resume their shopping and working.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have since confirmed that the report was a false alarm.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "At approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, we received reports of an alarm on John Frost Square, Newport.

"Maindee Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene.

"The incident was declared a false alarm, after thorough searches were completed.

"A stop message was received at approximately 3.50pm."