One of the issues of concern was the amount of time patients were subjected to restraint.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) issued a report today, August 10, following an unannounced inspection of Hillview Hospital in Ebbw Vale, which provided specialist mental health support to adolescents.

The hospital comes under the management and organisational structures of Elysium Healthcare, trading as Regis Healthcare.

Due to the severity and number of issues identified following a series of inspections, the service was designated as a 'Service of Concern'.

Subsequently, the service's registration was suspended and adolescent mental health services are no longer provided there.

The most recent inspection took place over two consecutive days in May 2023.

At the time of inspection four patients were receiving care at the facility.

Inspectors also received low satisfaction scores from the young people receiving care in relation to the comfort and environment of the hospital and how well they were kept informed about changes to their care.

High satisfaction scores were obtained around staff friendliness and awareness of patient's individual needs and the level of support provided to achieve their recovery goals.

Hillview Hospital remained a service of concern due to the continued severity of issues identified.

A non-compliance notice was issued due to issues identified in several areas including a lack of detailed recording around the amount and duration of restraints being carried out on patients.

Further areas of concern were highlighted, including a lack of opportunities to obtain fresh air outside.

A HIW statement said: "We had concerns that the service was not meeting care needs in line with the requirements of its registration, and this was having a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of the patients.

"HIW therefore took the decision to issue an ‘Urgent Notice of Decision’ to suspend the registration of Hillview Hospital and all patients were successfully moved by early June 2023.

"Elysium had communicated their decision to close the service by March 2023 and begin the process of working with Commissioners to identify alternative placements.

"However, we had concerns about progress and undertook an inspection in May. At the time of our inspection four patients who were detained under the Mental Health Act 1983 were receiving care at the facility.

"The service has now closed and there are no patients receiving care."

Chief Executive of HIW, Alun Jones said: "It was very disappointing to identify failures in regulatory compliance during our inspection.

"The number and severity of patient safety issues was of concern and HIW took the decision to urgently suspend the setting.

"Despite the setting ceasing its care provision to young people, we will continue to engage with Elysium Healthcare in regard to their future plans."