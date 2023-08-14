Run by two former school friends, Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter, Box’d Bar and Pizza is set to open a purpose-built cabin in Monmouth Square.

The pair initially converted a horse box into a fully functioning mobile bar accompanied with freshly prepared pizzas in Pontypool.

Dave Cutter, Rhys Didcott, Sian Cutter and Kayleigh (Image: Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter)

Speaking to the Argus co-owners Mr Didcott and Mr Cutter said: “Box’d has been and always will be for the community and being able to bring good quality food to the table is what it’s all about for us.

“Cwmbran had been following our social media from the start and heard a lot about us and contacted us to see if we were interested in going onto the centre.

"From this point plans have been under way for us to open.

“Business is great, and it has got bigger than we ever thought it would in this small amount of time. Without the community and those supporting us it wouldn’t be possible.

A selection of the businesses freshly made pizzas (Image: Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter)

“Like all new businesses it’s a scary time but without taking risks the business won’t grow.

“From your basic Margherita too our special pizza of the week that will be on offer.

"Our flavoursome fries with our secret seasoning will be available along with fresh garlic pizza breads."

The bar and pizza cabin is set to open on September 12.

Any changes will be posted on the businesses social media.

Box’d Bar and Pizza will open on September 12 in Monmouth Square (Image: Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter)

The business, which is setting up a foundation, is providing children’s pizza kits consisting of pizzas ingredients, freshly made dough, chips and a drink for families to make at home.

Mr Didcott said: “Box’d Community Foundation will be run by Sian Cutter, the wife of co-owner Dave Cutter, who will be supporting the foundation alongside myself and my partner Catherine.

"The aim is to provide a hub in the local community that provides a safe space and opportunities for local charities to host drop-in sessions.”