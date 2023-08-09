Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy was revealed as the fourth celebrity to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on BBC over the weekend.

Guru-Murthy, 53, is the main presenter on Channel 4 News and has fronted worldwide events including the Omagh bombing of 1998, 9/11 and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Channel 4 presenter branded ‘former Love Island star’

On Monday, former Love Island star Zara McDermot was named as the seventh contestant that would be taking to the dance floor in 2023 for BBC's hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

However, instead of posting the article about McDermott joining the show ITV reposted the story about Guru-Murthy signing on.

The story about the Channel 4 presenter joining the dancing show along with his photo appeared on ITV's Twitter account with the caption: "The former Love Island star is the seventh contestant revealed so far."

John Nicolson, a member of the Scottish National Party for Ochil and South Perthshire, spotted the hilarious blunder sharing it on social media.

Fans and fellow presenters react to ITV blunder

Guru-Murthy reposted Nicolson's post with a laughing emoji, seeing the humorous side of the mix-up.

Fans and fellow presenters commented on the post sharing their thoughts on the blunder.

Media personality Carol Vorderman commented: "That's too funny (laughing emoji)...."

One fan said: "You’ve been hiding something from us…"

A third person added: "Love Island - Sir, you are indeed a dark horse. I've never watched it. Please direct me to that particular series."

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities revealed for 2023 so far

There have been 12 celebrities confirmed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 so far:

Amanda Abbington (Sherlock and Mr Selfridge)

Angela Rippon (former newsreader)

Layton Williams (stage and screen star)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Channel 4 journalist)

Eddie Kadi (Comedian)

Angela Scanlon (Irish presenter)

Zara McDermott (Love Island)

Adam Thomas (Emmerdale and Waterloo Road)

Nikita Kanda (BBC radio presenter)

Ellie Leach (Coronation Street)

Jody Cundy CBE (Paralympic Champion)

Bobby Brazier (Eastenders)

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series of Strictly will be announced shortly.