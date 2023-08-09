The police attended a crash on the Coldra roundabout involving two cars at around 10am yesterday morning. (Wednesday, August 9)

No injuries were reported, according to the police.

The incident caused the road to be partially blocked and slow traffic which has since eased.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving two cars, on Coldra Roundabout, Newport at around 10am on Wednesday 9 August.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported."