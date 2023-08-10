DANIELLA WILLIAMS, 20, of Ty Bryn Road, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale on December 21, 2022.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MALCOLM ALCOCK, 32, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerleon Road on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRANDON EVANS, 21, of Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Foxes Lane on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Cocky drug dealers who made £130,000 to pay back just £2,000

SHANICE TAYLOR, 27, of Barmouth Road, Rumney, Cardiff must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on February 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

KAROLINA SLUSARZ, 33, of Mountside, Risca was banned from driving for six months for failing give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROSS BRYNMOR HUGHES, 40, of Glen View Terrace, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £834 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 in Cwmfelinfach on April 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAOILAINN JENKINS, 18, of Elfed Avenue, Penarth must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Newport on Usk Way, Pill on February 3.

Their driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD PITTMAN, 32, of Orchard Close, Marshfield, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Newbridge on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX BOWYER, 42, of Ael Y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Caerphilly must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone in Ystrad Mynach on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.