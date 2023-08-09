UK Government technology minister Paul Scully, has recently provoked condemnation in Wales, after - speaking to the Financial Times - writing off the chances of the South Wales semiconductor cluster competing on a global scale.

“We are not going to recreate Taiwan in south Wales. It’s just not going to happen," he said.

"We’re not going to do it through just a massive load of fabs in the UK.”

Mr Scully was blasted by Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething, who said his dismissal of the Newport site was "extremely surprising".

"The tech minister’s comments are a real disservice to the talented workforce in the South Wales compound semiconductor cluster," he said.

Mr Gething's condemnation has now been met with an ill-researched response from the UK Government.

An unnamed spokesperson for the Westminster regime has, speaking to the Independent recently, called Mr Gething's comments "nonsense".

The spokesperson's statement to the Independent continued: "As minister Scully made clear in his interview, the UK Government’s commitment to the South West Wales cluster is unwavering – our strategy focusses narrowly on Britain’s world-leading strengths that are driven by businesses such as IQE in Cardiff and the surrounding region."

Keen-eyed readers will notice the mention of the 'South West Wales cluster'.

It appears that the UK Government have mistaken the city of Newport - which is home to a cutting edge semiconductor cluster - with the sleepy coastal town of the same name in Pembrokeshire (more than 100 miles away and home to slightly more than 1,000 people).

“Today, our semiconductor advisory panel met for the first time," the UK Government spokesperson continues.

"The group, which includes representatives from the South West Wales cluster, will drive forward in delivering our ambitious £1bn strategy that doubles down on the UK’s strengths in design, compound semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.”

Newport West MS Jayne Bryant was among those to notice the gaffe, writing: "There is a lovely town called Newport in South West Wales but it’s more than 100 miles away from the city of Newport that is home to the UK’s brilliant semiconductor cluster.

"Can they get anything right?"