Dowden, who hails from Caerphilly in south Wales, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and has been keeping her half a million followers up to date with her journey on social media.

But the 32-year-old has revealed she wants to "do more" to raise awareness around the disease.

Talking to The Sun newspaper, a source said: "Amy’s breast cancer fight has inspired millions of 'Strictly' fans already, but she wants to do more.

"She’s been sharing every stage online to try to remind everyone to check their breasts and the film will take it one step further.

"The result will be a raw but sensitive film as Amy fights back to fitness - and her beloved dance."

Amy Dowden's battle with breast cancer

Dowden recently underwent a mastectomy - what the NHS describes as an operation to remove a breast - but revealed she will need additional chemo after more tumours were found in her body following her operation.

Sharing pictures of herself in hospital on Instagram, she wrote: "I hardly slept. Broke down into tears as soon as I got in the room.

"Port has been a success. Cold cap on. So far coping and not as bad as I thought with cold cap.

"But just wishing this wasn’t happening to me! Nurses here are just incredible. Thank you NHS and I’ve got my fellow pink sister sat by my side and made sure I walked through the door this morning."

Dowden later admitted she was feeling better, writing: "Got my tea which makes me feel better.

"Just feeling very emotional today mixed with nerves and fear but like my lovely nurse has said I just need to think of the end goal.

"I’ve always set dreams and goals in life I guess none like this one (always dance related) but I’m going to see it like this."

A date is yet to be revealed as to when the BBC documentary will go to air.

Will Amy Dowden be on Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Amy Dowden will not take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. (Image: PA)

According to Radio Times, Dowden will not be partnering up with anyone in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing due to her cancer battle.

Speaking on Instagram with cancer charity CoppaFeel on July 21, Amy explained: "This year it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team.

"The BBC have just been utterly incredible."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to tv screens across the UK for the 2023 series this autumn.