The Welsh Government has responded in numerous ways and I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight some of these avenues, which may help households in my constituency.

The Warm Homes programme is designed to tackle fuel poverty and climate change, through a demand-led service which will continue to help those least able to pay.

As part of the programme, the Nest scheme has also been extended.

Over the last 12 years, Wales has seen more than £420 million invested to improve home energy efficiency improvements, benefitting more than 73,000 lower-income households. Please visit the website to find out how you may be eligible for energy efficiency support.

The Council Tax Reduction Scheme helps more than 270,000 households with their council tax bills each year and the education maintenance allowance has also been increased to £40 a week for the next two years. Please visit the Student Finance Wales website to see if your 16-18 year old is eligible.

Free school meals have been rolled out to primary school pupils since September 2022 and Wales continues to offer free school breakfasts, to all primary school pupils.

The Welsh Government is also piloting a free breakfast offer for Year 7 pupils, who are eligible for free school meals to help families with the cost of the school day.

You can also access school uniforms, coats and bags at Caerphilly Uniform Exchange, where you can either buy for a small donation, or take in old uniforms to exchange for new. This service is open to everyone, regardless of income, in support of the recycling of clothing.

People in particularly severe situations, who do not have food or electric for example, can access a one-off emergency payment for essentials from the Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund. This is a demand-led crisis fund offering payments to financially vulnerable people. The 2023-24 budget has been expanded by an extra £18.8 million to help meet the rising demand.

Studies have shown that across the UK, households are missing out on £19 billion a year in unclaimed welfare benefits. Please double check if there is help you may be entitled to, by calling Advicelink Cymru on 0800 702 2020. This is a Welsh Government-funded service, provided through Citizens Advice.

If you have any queries or think I may be able to help with something, I am easily contactable by email or by telephone and I also post regular local updates to my Facebook page.

Wishing you a safe and pleasant summer.