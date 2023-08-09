Anyone from the city will know of the famous group Skindred who, since forming in 1998, have delighted music fans with their genre blending music which has been dubbed “ragga metal”.

The band’s latest album Smile – which is their eighth studio album and is under the indie label Earache Records – is on course to be their first ever UK number one (although they’ve got some competition).

Competitors for the top spot, to be announced on Friday, include The Sherlocks with People Like Me and You (currently second in the charts) and Cian Ducrot with his debut album Victory (which is currently third).

Less than 500 chart units currently separate the top three – Skindred hopes to claim the top spot after 25 years in the music industry.

Smile is also the first Skindred album to enter the Official Albums Chart Top 10.

The band also recently got their first ever Kerrang! Cover – you can read that here and have been super busy on the road, meeting fans, and promoting the album.

Singer Benji Webbe told the Argus: "Firstly we just want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has bought a copy of our new album Smile.

"The reaction so far to it has been absolutely mind-blowing.

"So if you wanna see a ragga metal band from Newport on an indie label stay at the top of the UK charts, go and buy our new album Smile now!

"We are taking on the major labels and winning.

"You guys are making this happen and for that we can’t thank you enough.

"So let’s all keep pushing and keep Newport grinning."

In an interview with Official Charts UK, Benji added that it has been “exciting times” for Skindred with them getting “loads of love” from fans.

He added that they are going to “push like hell until Friday” to try and earn the top spot – saying that the band members feel like “David and Goliath… calling on all of our fanbase and friends to give the album a push”.

And Skindred’s social media is a sign of that – with a recent video posted on Facebook encouraging music fans to stream or buy Smile by Skindred.

In a video posted by the band guitarist, Mikey Demus, said: “We are number one in the Midweek Album Charts. Let’s get the first ragga punk metal Welsh band to number one in the UK Album Charts!”

The post also says a “massive thank you” to everyone for their support so far and urges people to grab a copy of the album via earache.com/skindred