CHEPSTOW will be one of the first locations worldwide where drivers can get behind the wheel of a new British-made electric vehicle.
But there is a catch: the car is only for children aged between four and 10 years old.
The all-electric Firefly Sport, made in Britain, is designed to be educational – and has also been engineered to let youngsters experience the thrill of being in control of a vehicle.
Children, aged between four and 10, can now try out the Firefly Sport at Young Driver’s Chepstow Racecourse venue.
Lessons in the fully-fledged, scaled-down EV will begin on August 19, taking place on selected weekend dates going forward and costing £20. The Firefly Sport, which debuted its prototype at the British Motor Show last year, is also available to purchase by private owners for £11,500.
A sister company to Young Driver, Young Driver Motor Cars (YDMC), is producing the 2.1 metre-long car at a workshop in the Midlands, with a team of experts who have previously worked on brands including:
- JLR;
- MG;
- Aston Martin;
- Rover;
- BMW.
The car, which can also accommodate adult drivers or passengers, will use only UK-sourced components for series-build cars making Firefly Sport the country’s first all-British EV.
Firefly Sport’s speeds will be kept below 10mph for young drivers to ensure the fun is kept under control. Firefly Sport also has a remote cut-off facility with a 200-metre range, as well as an automatic cut-off if it senses obstacles in its path.
YDMC’s managing director, Ian Mulingani, said: “It’s hoped the car will help educate youngsters about road safety and how future motor vehicles can be an environmental force for good – as well as being a lot of fun!
“It’s designed to be straightforward and unintimidating... Having seen how young people respond behind the wheel, we can’t wait to let the youngsters of Chepstow give it a go.
"It’s all helping in our mission to create a next generation of safe, responsible motorists – as well as putting smiles on faces!”
Find out more at www.youngdriver.com
