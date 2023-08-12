TO CELEBRATE National Cat Day earlier this week we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share pictures of their cats with us.
Here's just 10 of the hundreds of pictures they sent in.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Julie Stratford sent in this picture of Wotsit
Chloe Wells shared this picture of Felix, who was only 12 weeks old when it was taken
Sarah Hopkins sent in this picture of Heisenberg in his bowler hat
Matthew Callaghan shared this picture of Mittens who loves to sleep in Matthew's neighbour's fruit bowl
Charlie Thomas shared this picture of Pixie, a four-month-old tabby
Owen Edmonds sent in this picture of Floyd
Alex Taylor shared this picture of Bo
Jemma Rees sent in this picture of Bella
Carol Phillips shared this picture of Howard and Vincent
Louise Burden said: “This is our three-legged, 11-year-old cat Indy. She was hit by a car on Cwmbran Drive last week. We found her due to her GPS tracker. She needed surgery to repair and reposition her pelvis. It’s a week since the surgery and she’s home and doing so well. She’s lucky that the damage was on the side of her amputation or this would be a different story.”
