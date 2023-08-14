Elouise and Ria Dummett have owned the Morgan’s Café since 2018.

Ria has started to run the business full-time with plenty of experience in the industry having worked at her parents’ Pontnewydd Fish Bar, which they have owned for the last 18 years.

Family has always been important for Ria and Elouise. This shines through in the meaning behind the name of the business.

The name Morgan’s comes from Ria’s big brother who is a massive inspiration to her, giving advice as well as being the café’s chief taster and biggest critic.

Ria is proud to be part of the family food and drink trade, as it’s something she’s always wanted to do.

She said: “Having this opportunity to take on a business has brought me on leaps and bounds.

"I am forever grateful for my mum and dad believing in me at 16 years old to run this successful business.

"It’s never always easy but it’s always worth it in the end, I hope to own several locations one day.”

They have been a big hit with locals since opening and feel a real sense of belonging as an independent business, particularly as they provide customers with that all-important family feel in a small community like Cwmbran.

Ria added: “We have been so overwhelmed with the support from all our customers, as well as our amazing staff. We would really love for more of the community to pop in and try our delicious food.”

Morgan’s Cafe offers a wide variety of food such as breakfast, baguettes, jacket potatoes, omelettes, burgers, pasta salads and much more, alongside daily specials and home-made main dishes.

The café is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 3pm. They can be found at 8 Maendy Square, Cwmbran, NP44 1HN.