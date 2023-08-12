Cowbridge and Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Markets were named sixth and 13th best in the UK behind the likes of similar events in Winchester, Truro and Edinburgh (the top three).

These were two of three farmers markets in Wales to feature inside the top 20 list compiled by HelloFresh.

Haverfordwest Farmers' Market was the other Welsh market to make the list being named ninth best in the UK.

HelloFresh analysed everything from how often they occur and how long they last to the number of traders/producers and online ratings in order to come up with their top 20 best farmers markets in the UK.

The best farmers markets in the UK

Winchester Farmers’ Market, Hampshire Truro Farmers Market, Cornwall Edinburgh Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Blackheath Farmers’ Market, South East London Taunton Farmers’ Market, Somerset Cowbridge Farmers’ Market, South Glamorgan, Wales Stirling Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Barnes Farmers’ Market, South London Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market, Pembrokeshire, Wales Stroud Green Market, Gloucestershire Perth Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Causeway Specialty Market, Coleraine, Northern Ireland Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Market, South East Wales Malton Monthly Food Market, North Yorkshire The Garage Farmers’ Market, Nottingham Ripley Farmers’ Market, North Yorkshire Moseley Farmers’ Market, Birmingham Hexham Farmers’ Market, Northumberland Orton Farmers’ Market, Cumbria Barnard Castle Farmers’ Market, County Durham

Cowbridge Farmers’ Market

Location: Arthur John's Carpark, Cowbridge, CF71 7DF

Opening times: Every Saturday 9am - 1pm

Google Review rating: 4.7 stars (31 reviews)

One reviewer wrote: "Farmers Market at Cowbridge is a small and compact Market selling fresh produce from meats, vegetables fresh fish, cheeses, pastries and much more. Bought the fish last week which was lovely...well worth a visit."

Cardiff Riverside Farmers’ Market

Location: Fitzhamon Embankment, Cardiff, CF11 6AN (opposite Principality Stadium)

Opening times: Every Sunday 10am - 2pm

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars (24 reviews)

One reviewer wrote: "The vast variety of produce available and such a friendly group of stall holders. Only regret was that I wasn't hungry enough to try some of the mouth wateringly fragrant street food."

What to look out for at a farmers market

Senior Chef at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, explained exactly what you can find at these farmer's markets.

Three farmers' markets in Wales have been named among the best in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

She said: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables.

"This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands."