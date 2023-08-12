TWO farmers' markets in south Wales have been named among the top 20 best in the UK in a recent study.

Cowbridge and Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Markets were named sixth and 13th best in the UK behind the likes of similar events in Winchester, Truro and Edinburgh (the top three). 

These were two of three farmers markets in Wales to feature inside the top 20 list compiled by HelloFresh. 

Haverfordwest Farmers' Market was the other Welsh market to make the list being named ninth best in the UK.

HelloFresh analysed everything from how often they occur and how long they last to the number of traders/producers and online ratings in order to come up with their top 20 best farmers markets in the UK.

The best farmers markets in the UK

  1. Winchester Farmers’ Market, Hampshire
  2. Truro Farmers Market, Cornwall
  3. Edinburgh Farmers’ Market, central Scotland
  4. Blackheath Farmers’ Market, South East London
  5. Taunton Farmers’ Market, Somerset
  6. Cowbridge Farmers’ Market, South Glamorgan, Wales
  7. Stirling Farmers’ Market, central Scotland
  8. Barnes Farmers’ Market, South London
  9. Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market, Pembrokeshire, Wales
  10. Stroud Green Market, Gloucestershire
  11. Perth Farmers’ Market, central Scotland
  12. Causeway Specialty Market, Coleraine, Northern Ireland
  13. Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Market, South East Wales
  14. Malton Monthly Food Market, North Yorkshire
  15. The Garage Farmers’ Market, Nottingham
  16. Ripley Farmers’ Market, North Yorkshire
  17. Moseley Farmers’ Market, Birmingham
  18. Hexham Farmers’ Market, Northumberland
  19. Orton Farmers’ Market, Cumbria
  20. Barnard Castle Farmers’ Market, County Durham

Cowbridge Farmers’ Market

Location: Arthur John's Carpark, Cowbridge, CF71 7DF

Opening times: Every Saturday 9am - 1pm

Google Review rating: 4.7 stars (31 reviews)

One reviewer wrote: "Farmers Market at Cowbridge is a small and compact Market selling fresh produce from meats, vegetables fresh fish, cheeses, pastries and much more. Bought the fish last week which was lovely...well worth a visit."

Cardiff Riverside Farmers’ Market

Location: Fitzhamon Embankment, Cardiff, CF11 6AN (opposite Principality Stadium)

Opening times: Every Sunday 10am - 2pm

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars (24 reviews)

One reviewer wrote: "The vast variety of produce available and such a friendly group of stall holders. Only regret was that I wasn't hungry enough to try some of the mouth wateringly fragrant street food."

What to look out for at a farmers market

Senior Chef at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, explained exactly what you can find at these farmer's markets.

South Wales Argus: Three farmers' markets in Wales have been named among the best in the UK.Three farmers' markets in Wales have been named among the best in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

She said: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables.

"This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands."