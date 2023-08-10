It comes as the supermarket chain shared that there was £11.5 million worth of Clubcard points still waiting to be used across three million shoppers.

Tesco also shared that customers have until August 31 to use their Clubcard points before they expire and can not be used.

The points from Tesco that are set to expire were first issued back in August 2021 and have to be used in a two-year span.

Tesco urges customers to use Clubcard Points

Clubcard points allow Tesco customers to exchange points collected during shopping for vouchers to spend in-store or online.

You can also use Clubcard points to get money off your overall Tesco mobile bill, saving you good money.

Plus, that's not all as Tesco Clubcard points can also be used by doubling their value when you spend them at restaurants like Zizzi or Pizza Express.

Lastly, they can also be used for days out, with Tesco shoppers able to use them at both Alton Towers and Hotels.com.

Earlier this year, Tesco changed their Clubcard policy so you could no longer triple your points.

Now, if you want to make some savings you will have to do so by August 31 to use your Tesco Clubcard points gained in August 2021.