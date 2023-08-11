A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with rape.
Aaron Mills, 21, of Duckpool Road, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2020.
The defendant did not enter a plea.
Mills was granted conditional bail.
He is due to appear before the crown court on September 5.
