After shutting its Gwent Square branch in October 2022 due to a lack of footfall it opened a 'Barclays Local' community facility at the Olive Tree in Croesyceiliog.

But now the service is moving to the town centre with customers able to meet staff in the Congress Theatre.

A text sent to customers said: "We're now visiting The Congress Theatre in Cwmbran every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm (closed 1pm-2pm).

"Although there's no cash service, we can help you with your everyday banking needs.

"You can just drop in for a chat when we're open, or search 'Barclays branch finder' to get directions or to book an appointment."