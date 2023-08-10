STAFF from Barclays are to offer some face-to-face services to customers in Cwmbran town centre again, 10 months after it closed its branch in the town.
After shutting its Gwent Square branch in October 2022 due to a lack of footfall it opened a 'Barclays Local' community facility at the Olive Tree in Croesyceiliog.
But now the service is moving to the town centre with customers able to meet staff in the Congress Theatre.
A text sent to customers said: "We're now visiting The Congress Theatre in Cwmbran every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm (closed 1pm-2pm).
"Although there's no cash service, we can help you with your everyday banking needs.
"You can just drop in for a chat when we're open, or search 'Barclays branch finder' to get directions or to book an appointment."
