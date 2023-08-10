As Casualty star Nigel Harman is set to take to the dance floor going against fellow soap stars Bobby Brazier and Adam Thomas.

The 49-year-old actor is best known for playing the role of Dennis Rickman in EastEnders, the late husband of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) on the BBC soap from 2003-2005.

In recent years, Harman returned to the BBC on Casualty playing the role of clinical lead doctor Max Cristie.

Is there a doctor in the house? There is now. We prescribe @BBCCasualty actor Nigel Harman one series of #Strictly Come Dancing!🚨



Discussing joining Strictly, the actor said: "I'm amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

Alongside his time on screen, Harman has done work on stage, performing in Guys and Dolls on London's West End and Shrek the Musical, which he later directed for the UK tour.

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities revealed for 2023 so far – who are they?





Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington;

Former newsreader Angela Rippon;

Stage and screen star Layton Williams;

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy;

Comedian Eddie Kadi;

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon;

Love Island’s Zara McDermott;

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas;

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda;

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach;

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE;

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier;

Casualty star Nigel Harman.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to the BBC this autumn.