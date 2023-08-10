A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing, and now police are invovled.
Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen at around 2.35pm on Friday, August 4, in Tredegar.
Officers are said to be concerned for her welfare.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Kiera Jones who is reported as missing.
"Kiera, 17, was last seen in Tredegar at around 2.35pm on Friday and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"She is described as of medium build and has short black hair and a lip piercing.
"Kiera as last seen wearing a black dress, a blue coat and white Nike trainers.
"She has known links to Bargoed, Blackwood and Caerphilly.
"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300259668.
"Kiera is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well."
