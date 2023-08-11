CHLOE KIDD, 25, of Riverbank Avenue, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Corporation Road on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA LOUISE WILLIAMS, 38, of Sycamore Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Main Street, Crumlin on December 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUNA JADE WROZYNA, 21, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Caerleon Road on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JADE CAROL JONES, 29, of Castle Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARCUS FRANCIS DAWE, 29, of Jamaica Grove, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between junction 26 and junction 28 on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TANITH JEAN LEONARD, 41, of Intermediate Road, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA BUFFERY, 30, of Oakley Way, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Woodstock Way on February 18.

STEPHEN COWELL, 56, of Morley Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between junction 23a and junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALLEN JAMES SKUSE, 26, of Bryn Crescent, Markham, Blackwood must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED GHANFAR HUSSAIN, 42, of Exeter Street, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Queensway on February 17.