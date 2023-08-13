MORE pictures to celebrate National Cat Day from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Zoey Newton-Karbautzki Scott sent in this picture of HRH Prince Loki
Emma Mizsei sent in this picture of Baby Mac
Samantha Harrison sent in this picture of 11-year-old Leto
Abbie Grace Moore shared this picture of Bonnie
Tammy Louise Mountain sent in this picture of her neighbour's nosy cat in Blaenavon
Joshua Deguara sent in this picture of Bella
Sam Davies shared this picture of rescue cat Sammy chilling in Blackwood
Mark Shermer shared this picture of Cheech
Sarah Brown said: "This is Angel doing battle with a 'snake'; in Newport. She lost her ears to cancer, and now looks half weasel, all cute."
Sue Baker shared this picture of the cat at her son's home in Abersychan
