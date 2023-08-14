A MAN will go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to rape, intentional strangulation and false imprisonment allegations.
John Harding, 27, of Commercial Road, Newport is accused of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and making a threat to kill against one woman last month.
He is also accused of two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of intentional strangulation and a single charge of making a threat to kill in respect of another woman in June.
Harding denied all allegations during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant’s trial is due to start on December 4.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson.
Harding was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Ieuan Bennett.
