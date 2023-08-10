A multi-agency operation took place on then evening of Monday, August 7, after officers on patrol came across disorder in Drovers Mews, Newport.​

Welsh Air Ambulance critical care team sent to incident: See updated statements at the bottom of the article

The incident happened at around 6.30pm with further officers attending, as well as personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.​

Four men and two women were arrested on charges including violent disorder and wounding with intent.

A 45-year-old man from the Newport area, taken to hospital with serious injuries, has since been discharged.​

A 37-year-old woman, 37-year-old man, 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, all from the Newport area, were arrested and have been charged with violent disorder.​

A 36-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and section 18 assault - wounding with intent. She has since released on conditional bail.​

A 45-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody.​

Fight broke out on Drovers Mews (Image: Google Maps)

Officer in the case, Police Staff Investigator Rachel Hine, said this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.​

“Officers will be making further enquiries at this time," said Ms Hine.

"It is possible you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work.​

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.​

"Disorder negatively impacts upon the quality of life for our communities.​

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to take action against anyone intent on causing harm and disorder in our communities."

UPDATE: One person sent to University Hospital Wales

Both the Welsh air ambulance and ambulance service were on the scene, with one person sent to University Hospital Wales.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 6:34pm, to reports of an incident at Drovers Mews, Newport.

“We sent three emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene where we were assisted by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

An air ambulance spokesperson said: “I can confirm the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area on Monday evening, August 9.

"A critical care team from Cardiff base attended by air and arrived at the scene at 18:50. Our involvement concluded at 19:43.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300263355.