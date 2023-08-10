Carl Harris, 25, was spotted committing the sex act by two teenage girls at Chepstow railway station who reported him to a guard.

Harris was masturbating on the pedestrian footbridge overlooking the station platforms at around midday on Wednesday, February 1, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant was arrested by British Transport Police officers (BTP).

Harris, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

A BTP spokesperson said: “The actions of Harris were both brazen and repulsive.

“He decided to do what he did at a time and a place where it was highly likely that he would be seen by many people.

“I hope this sends a clear message we will do everything in our power to bring to justice people who act in such a way.

“I would also like to thank the two girls who were brave enough to alert local staff to this incident.”

Harris was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to take part in an accredited rehabilitation programme for 42-days and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.