Pauline Williams, from Talywain, died after a crash on Monday August 7 on the A4042, between the McDonald's and New Inn roundabouts.

The family have now paid tribute to her, saying they cannot come to terms with losing such a vital member of the family in such tragic circumstances.

The collision involved four cars: a Peugeot, a Ford, a black Mercedes and a grey Mercedes.

The passenger of the Ford, 79-year-old Pauline, was taken to hospital where she later died.

The family say they will miss a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

“The sudden passing of our darling mother Pauline in such devastating circumstances will leave a void that will never be filled.

"She was a loving wife of nearly 59 years to Brian, mother to David, Helen and Alison, and grandmother to Daniel, Bethan, Chloe, Dylan and Lucy.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for their messages of support, kind wishes and beautiful flowers.

"We have been overwhelmed by their kindness.”

The crash happened on the A4042 between the McDonalds and New Inn roundabouts on August 7 (Image: Supplied)

Officers investigating the collision still want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A4042 between 11.45am and midday at that time, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Call 101, quoting log reference 2300262994, or send a direct message to the police on social media.