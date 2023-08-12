Al Forno opened in the Rogerstone area of Newport in 2020 offering a variety of pizzas for collection or delivery.

The business owners have announced that Al Forno is to close its doors on Sunday, September 3. But it's not all bad news – the pizzeria is merging with its sister company Tin Can Kitchen.

Originally Al Forno (which is part of Yard Group Ltd) and Tin Can Kitchen were created as part of a wider plan to operate a street food court in the car park of What! Stores in Rogerstone, but these plans were refused.

Fortunately for Al Forno fans, Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips plan to run a scaled-back pizza delivery service from Tin Can Kitchen in Newport as of Monday, September 4. There are currently no plans to offer pizza from Tin Can Kitchen’s Cwmbran base.

Mr Fallon said he is “extremely proud” of what they have achieved with Al Forno, adding: “Since moving away from our initial food court idea, we have run a food delivery service throughout Newport.

“We have even expanded the Tin Can Kitchen brand to Cwmbran, opening our second kitchen there last October.

“Our plan is to continue growing the Tin Can brand, with more store openings on the horizon. To achieve this, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close Al Forno, as this will streamline operations and help us achieve our vision.”

Mr Phillips added that the closure of Al Forno was a “tough decision to make” but one which will allow them to “keep pushing” the Tin Can Kitchen brand.

“Luckily, we can still offer great tasting pizza via Tin Can Kitchen, while safeguarding as many jobs as possible,” said Mr Phillips.

“To this end, we will operate a reduced menu and incorporate other elements of Al Forno’s current offering into Tin Can Kitchen’s.”

This plan will allow Tin Can Kitchen to continue to provide event catering – which has “grown steadily” over 19 months and to focus on developing new initiatives including the Tradey’s Club which offers tradespeople 15 percent off takeaway orders.

Al Forno will operate until September 3, with Tin Can Kitchen Newport to offer pizza from September 4.